svgi
svgi is a CLI tool to inspect the content of SVG files. It provides you information about the file, the elements in the SVG and the hierarchy. It also count the number of elements and in the future, it will provide tips to improve the SVG
Installation
CLI
svgi is written in javascript (node) and distributed through npm. Both are required to install
svgi.
To install it, just execute the following command in the terminal:
npm install -g svgi
Then,
svgi will be available in your path:
svgi --help
Usage: svgi [options] <file>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-o, --output <formatter> Select the format of the output: json, yaml, or human (default)
-t, --tree Display only the node tree
-b, --basic Display only the basic information
-s, --stats Display only the node statistics
--all-stats Return types and categories with 0 ocurrences in the stats object
--ids Show the IDs of the nodes in the tree view. Only available for human formatter
--props Show the properties of the nodes in the tree view. Only available for human formatter
--legend Show the tree color legend. Only available for human formatter
Node Version
svgi requires a
> 6 node version because it uses some features from the new versions of ECMAScript.
Binary files
We are providing executable files for the environments that do not fit within current requirements. Binaries for Linux, macOS, and Windows can be downloaded from the releases page on GitHub.
Library
You can also integrate
svgi in your projects. This library will provide you a powerful way to get information about SVG files. We only need to install the library and add it as a depedency in our project:
npm install --save svgi
Now, you can start to inspect SVG files from your code :)
const SVG = require('svgi');
let svg = new SVG('<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><rect x="10" y="10" height="100" width="100" style="fill: #0000ff"/></svg>');
// Get the report
svg.report();
/*
{ stats:
{ totalNodes: 2,
types: { svg: 1, rect: 1 },
categories: { containers: 1, shapes: 1 } },
nodes:
{ type: 'svg',
category: 'containers',
properties:
{ xmlns: 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg',
'xmlns:xlink': 'http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink' },
children: [ [Object] ] } }
*/
CLI Output
You can change the output format of the CLI with the
-o option.
Human
This is the default option. Also, we're working on this format.
svgi icon.svg
Basic information
┌──────┬─────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Name │ icon.svg │
├──────┼─────────────────────────────────────┤
│ Path │ /Users/angel/Projects/svgi/icon.svg │
├──────┼─────────────────────────────────────┤
│ Size │ 204 │
└──────┴─────────────────────────────────────┘
Node statistics
┌─────────────┬────┐
│ Total Nodes │ 14 │
└─────────────┴────┘
┌──────┬───────┐
│ Type │ Count │
├──────┼───────┤
│ svg │ 1 │
├──────┼───────┤
│ g │ 4 │
├──────┼───────┤
│ rect │ 3 │
├──────┼───────┤
│ path │ 4 │
├──────┼───────┤
│ text │ 2 │
└──────┴───────┘
┌────────────┬───────┐
│ Category │ Count │
├────────────┼───────┤
│ containers │ 5 │
├────────────┼───────┤
│ shapes │ 7 │
├────────────┼───────┤
│ text │ 2 │
└────────────┴───────┘
Node tree
svg
├─ g
│ └─ g
│ └─ g
│ ├─ rect
│ ├─ rect
│ └─ g
│ ├─ rect
│ ├─ path
│ ├─ path
│ ├─ path
│ └─ path
├─ text
└─ text
JSON
svgi -o json icon-small.svg
{
"file": {
"name": "icon-small.svg",
"path": "/Users/angel/Projects/svgi/icon-small.svg",
"size": 204
},
"stats": {
"totalNodes": 2,
"types": {
"svg": 1,
"path": 1
},
"categories": {
"containers": 1,
"shapes": 1
}
},
"nodes": {
"type": "svg",
"category": "containers",
"properties": {
"viewBox": "0 0 16 16",
"xmlns": "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg",
"fill-rule": "evenodd",
"clip-rule": "evenodd",
"stroke-linejoin": "round",
"stroke-miterlimit": "1.414"
},
"children": [
{
"type": "path",
"category": "shapes",
"properties": {
"d": "M5.667 2.667H7V16H5.667V2.667zm4.666 0V16H9V2.667h1.333zM2.333 0h1.334v10H2.333V0zm10 2.667h1.334V10h-1.334V2.667z"
},
"children": []
}
]
}
}
Combine JSON output with jq
You can use the well known jq command-line JSON processor to read and filter the output of the JSON formatter:
svgi -o json icon.svg | jq '.nodes.properties'
{
"viewBox": "0 0 16 16",
"xmlns": "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg",
"fill-rule": "evenodd",
"clip-rule": "evenodd",
"stroke-linejoin": "round",
"stroke-miterlimit": "1.414"
}
YAML
svgi -o yaml icon.svg
file:
name: icon-small.svg
path: /Users/angel/Projects/svgi/icon-small.svg
size: 204
stats:
totalNodes: 2
types:
svg: 1
path: 1
categories:
containers: 1
shapes: 1
nodes:
type: svg
category: containers
properties:
viewBox: 0 0 16 16
xmlns: 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'
fill-rule: evenodd
clip-rule: evenodd
stroke-linejoin: round
stroke-miterlimit: '1.414'
children:
- type: path
category: shapes
properties:
d: >-
M5.667 2.667H7V16H5.667V2.667zm4.666 0V16H9V2.667h1.333zM2.333
0h1.334v10H2.333V0zm10 2.667h1.334V10h-1.334V2.667z
children: []
Limit the output
The params
-b, --basic,
-s, --stats and
-t, --tree allow you to limit the output of the command:
svgi --stats -o json icon.svg
{
"stats": {
"totalNodes": 14,
"types": {
"svg": 1,
"g": 4,
"rect": 3,
"path": 4,
"text": 2
},
"categories": {
"containers": 5,
"shapes": 7,
"text": 2
}
}
}
License
svgi is released under the Apache License v2.0. Developed by @Laux_es ;).
Sponsors